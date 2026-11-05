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Chainsaw robot looks terrifying but has a real job
By Kurt Knutsson,2 days ago
If you saw a humanoid robot holding a chainsaw next to train tracks, you’d probably do a double take. I know I would. But that’s exactly what’s happening in Japan, where a towering chainsaw robot is cutting back branches that could interfere with passing trains. It’s a little intimidating to watch, especially when you see how high this machine can reach. Still, there’s a pretty good reason railway crews are putting it to work.