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Jo Byrns’ Jon Michael Wix voted as Week 11 Main Street Preps Football Player of the Week
By MSP STAFF,5 days ago
Jo Byrns junior Jon Michael Wix has been fan-voted as the Week 11 Main Street Preps Football Player of the Week, brought to you by Delta Delta of Tennessee. The running back/wide receiver earned 38% of the vote to win the award over Cheatham County quarterback Luke Austin (second) and Hickman County quarterback Andy Craft (third).