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Nebraska Department of Labor announces program supporting dislocated workers
By Natalie Hill,4 days ago
The Nebraska Department of Labor recently announced the launch of its new Nebraska Rapid Reskilling and Reemployment Initiative. The initiative will accelerate reemployment for workers who lose their jobs in large-scale layoffs by building their skills and connecting them with potential new employers. The initiative is funded by a $4.2...
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