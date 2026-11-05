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Kale’a Perry Finds Stability With Towson Women’s Soccer Following Loss Of Father
By Brooks DuBose,4 days ago
Kale’a Perry’s college soccer career has rarely gone to plan. A star at Bishop McNamara, Perry has played for three college programs spanning nearly six years. Her first season at VCU was upended by COVID-19. At Lipscomb, an ACL tear interrupted her second stop. In 2023, she stepped away from college soccer entirely after the death of her father, Antone Perry Sr. Then came Towson.