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South Georgia pizzeria to be featured as part of America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow
By Rachael ThomasTaylor Lewis,3 days ago
HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) — A pizza place in Hahira is going to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) Roadshow. The Slice Pizzeria, located in Hahira, will host a visit from America’s Best Restaurants as part of the roadshow. During the visit, the team with ABR Roadshow will do an extensive, on-camera interview with the owner of The Slice, Estel Powell, about the restaurant’s place in the community.