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Bob’s Discount Furniture Sees 3Q Revenue & Income Growth
By Exec-Edge,5 days ago
Bob’s Discount Furniture, Inc. (BOBS) said third quarter net revenue increased 10.3% versus the year prior thanks to new store expansion and comparable sales growth of 3.8%. Adjusted EBITDA rose 17.6% to $75.5 million with a margin of 11.1% and gross profit increased 11.3% to $316.0 million, with eleven new stores opening in the third quarter, the company stated.