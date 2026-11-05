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Zamna Tulum completes 10th anniversary lineups with Amnesia’s Tulum debut, Renaissance NYE, Anyma’s ÆDEN and more
By Contributing Writer,4 days ago
Zamna Tulum will mark 10 years with an anniversary season running from 31 December 2026 to 10 January 2027, returning to the jungle setting where it first began. Six event nights bring club brands, artists and large-scale productions to the Mexican Caribbean. Since its first edition in 2017, Zamna has...