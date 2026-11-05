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AYÁ Festival reveals New Year’s Eve lineup with Cassy, Chez Damier, Satoshi Tomiie, Sweely, Ahmed Spins, Brunello and more for six days on Brazil’s Ceará coast
By Contributing Writer,4 days ago
Boutique art and music festival AYÁ reveals its line-up as it returns to Brazil’s north-eastern coast from 27 December 2026 to 1 January 2027. Bringing six days of electronic music, art and outdoor experiences to the coastal destinations of Jericoacoara, Preá and Barrinha, the festival will welcome up to 2,000 guests for three open-bar party nights across five stages, alongside a wider programme of daytime wellness sessions and seminars, all included with the full festival pass.