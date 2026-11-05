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Identity Related Cyberattacks: SlashID CEO & Co-Founder Vincenzo Iozzo, Live at Nasdaq
By Exec-Edge,5 days ago
Tech Edge hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the 3rd Annual Private Equity IPO Summit with Vincenzo Iozzo, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at SlashID. The in-person interview was joined by Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and they discussed how AI-powered tools are enabling even low-skilled hackers to carry out sophisticated cyberattacks, urging companies to strengthen identity security, enforce least-privilege access and automate incident response while expanding AI adoption.