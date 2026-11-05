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Minnesota Chamber names Doug Stang President and CEO
By November 06, 2026,4 days ago
The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors today named Doug Stang as the organization’s next President and CEO. Stang brings more than two decades of experience leading government affairs for major employers and serving in Minnesota’s House of Representatives. He succeeds Doug Loon, who announced his retirement earlier this year after leading the Chamber since 2015. Stang will begin in the role December 1.