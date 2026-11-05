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Under the Stars: Sun Ra rises—with a cosmic wink—on Jimetta Rose’s ‘Mettasun’
By John-Paul Shiver,5 days ago
JIMETTA ROSE, METTASUN (NIGHT DREAMER) Such a funny thing. In this year, 2026, marking the 100th birth anniversary of both Miles Davis and John Coltrane, which inspired global centennial celebrations, tribute concerts, and reissues, I consumed more Sun Ra music than ever before. Between attending both Sun Ra Arkestra’s two sold-out concerts at The Chapel on February 28 and March 1 as part of the 33rd annual Noise Pop Festival, and taking in the American Masters, Sun Ra: Do The Impossible documentary that originally aired in February on PBS—it was a Sun Ra-heavy year. But actually? Right on time.