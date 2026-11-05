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Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz Are This Offseason’s Most Interesting Trade Chips
By Matthew Roberson,6 days ago
If you’re anything like us here at FanGraphs HQ, you also spent days agonizing over our annual list of the top 50 free agents on the market this winter. Arguing whether Carson Kelly or Tyler Stephenson should be ranked higher is our unalienable right as sovereign citizens, and it’s also a whole lot of harmless fun. But you may have also noticed, unlike the 2022 ultra-free-agent class that included Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, and Trevor Story, the pickings are quite slim at shortstop this year. Mauricio Dubón and J.P. Crawford — useful, but not building-block players — are the best the position has to offer.