undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2026 WNBA season review: The Toronto Tempo were on track for a special expansion campaign, until injuries derailed everything
By Zack Ward,5 days ago
Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes got buckets, but health denied the Tempo a truly special expansion season. You can’t talk about the Toronto Tempo’s inaugural season without starting with Marina Mabrey’s WNBA-record-tying 53 points in a single game on June 25. Mabrey ended up averaging a career-high...