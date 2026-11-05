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City of Greenville releases update on chemical plant fire
By Andy Lockley,5 days ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. - The City of Greenville has issued an update following a chemical plant fire Wednesday. Mayor Errick D. Simmons' office shared the following information from the Washington County Emergency Management Agency (EMA):. Air quality monitoring continues - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality monitored the air conditions overnight...