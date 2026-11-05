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Pundits Praise Ravens’ Reported Trade for Jacoby Brissett
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
The Ravens are finalizing a trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett after injuries sidelined Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, signaling they still intend to compete this season. Brissett is expected to join the team for Week 10, while undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano makes his first NFL start against Jacksonville. Analysts see Brissett as a low-cost, experienced stopgap—but not a guaranteed fix for Baltimore’s playoff hopes.