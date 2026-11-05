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Why the Ravens Should Trade Derrick Henry Before the NFL Deadline
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
Main Story: Baltimore should explore trading Derrick Henry before the NFL deadline. The Ravens are 4-4, have lost three straight, and face major quarterback injuries; unless Lamar Jackson returns, their playoff chances look slim. A contender could offer Henry—still a high-profile, productive back—a chance to pursue a Super Bowl while Baltimore recoups value for its future.