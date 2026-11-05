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Jaguars Analysts Predict Week 9 Win Over Ravens in Baltimore
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
Main Story: Jacksonville’s analysts expect the Jaguars to beat Baltimore on the road, citing Trevor Lawrence’s strong play and the Ravens’ uncertainty at quarterback. The key matchup: Jacksonville’s run defense, weakened by DaVon Hamilton’s absence, against Derrick Henry. Analysts say the Jaguars need to limit Henry, protect the ball and capitalize on pressure against rookie Joe Fagnano.