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Pick Six: Ravens-Jags picks, plus what you need to know about the NFL heading into Week 9
By @johnbreech via CBS Sports,,4 days ago
• 16 min read Quinn Harris/Getty Images Hello football friends, and welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter! There is football on tonight, but I can’t promise the Ravens will give us anything actually resembling football. After losing Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to injury, the Ravens will be going into tonight’s game with three quarterbacks who have zero career starts: Joe Fagnano, Kedon Slovis, Austin Reed. I know what you’re thinking, and no, I didn’t make up any of those names. Fagnano, who is an undrafted rookie, will be the Ravens’ starting QB tonight. Obviously, the…