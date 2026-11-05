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Jeffery Simmons Trade Boosts Bears’ Super Bowl Hopes as Ravens Sink
By @carterbahns via CBS Sports,,3 days ago
• 7 min read Getty Images The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, so a flurry of impactful moves could be on the way as Super Bowl contenders gear up for the stretch run. Even if the biggest transactions are already complete, this year’s deadline will go down as a significant one, because the Chicago Bears proved in Week 8 how the acquisition of one star can flip a season. Jeffery Simmons elevated their defense in his first game following last week’s blockbuster trade and rounded the Bears into an even more legitimate championship hopeful. The Baltimore…