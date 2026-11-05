undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Great player, bad pick? Ashton Jeanty, Jeremiyah Love and the high price of drafting a RB in the top 10
By @ryanwilsonCBS via CBS Sports,,4 days ago
The Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty sixth overall in 2025 because they believed he could transform their running game. Twenty-five games later, they’re giving the ball to a fourth-round rookie instead. Jeanty had just two carries for nine yards in the Week 8 win over the Jets. Mike Washington Jr., the Raiders’ fourth-round pick this past April, had 25 carries for 83 yards. Jeanty’s workload has declined or remained unchanged every week this season, from 23 carries in Week 1 to two against New York last Sunday. And according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Raiders initially believed Jeanty’s preseason ankle injury…