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Ravens vs. Jaguars: Can Baltimore Win Without Lamar Jackson?
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
Baltimore faces a steep uphill climb against Jacksonville after losing starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley. With third-stringer Joe Fagnano set to start on a short week, the Ravens are expected to lean on Derrick Henry against a Jaguars defense allowing the fewest rushing yards per carry in the league. Jacksonville, fresh off a 42-7 win, has the healthier, more productive offense and is favored to win comfortably.