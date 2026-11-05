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Josh Jacobs Responds to Abuse Allegations From Three More Women
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
Packers running back Josh Jacobs denied allegations from three additional women who described alleged abuse in 2021 and 2022. The accounts surfaced during the investigation of a separate May 2026 domestic violence incident, to which Jacobs pleaded no contest to battery and property-damage misdemeanors. Jacobs and his attorneys call the new allegations false and say evidence supports his denials.