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Jordan Love Nears 100 TDs, Chases Packers Passing Record
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
Jordan Love is one touchdown pass away from reaching 100 in his career, potentially doing so in his 57th regular-season start. He’s also leading the NFL in passing yards through eight games, putting him on pace to challenge Green Bay’s single-season record. The Packers’ passing game is thriving, but their league-worst rushing attack makes Love’s production especially important as Green Bay prepares to face New England.