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Steelers Rookie Robert Spears-Jennings’ Navy Roots and First Pick
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
Steelers rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings credits a Navy family’s frequent moves, his parents’ discipline and grueling workouts in the family garage—nicknamed “No Pity City”—with shaping his adaptability and work ethic. After being drafted later than expected, he made Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster and earned a bigger role, including an interception and steady special-teams contributions. Now he’s learning from veteran teammates and making himself at home in Pittsburgh.
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