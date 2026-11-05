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NFL Week 9 Expert Picks: Jaguars-Ravens, Bengals-Falcons and More
By @JordanDajani via CBS Sports,,3 days ago
Getty Images It’s safe to say that last week lived up to the hype. The Detroit Lions defeated the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings, the Denver Broncos used a goal-line stand to hand Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs their second consecutive loss, and the Chicago Bears upset the Seahawks in Seattle with some help from trade-deadline addition Jeffery Simmons. This weekend in the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons will battle in Madrid, Jordan Love takes the Green Bay Packers to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots and Baker Mayfield gets a shot at Caleb Williams and…