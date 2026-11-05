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Cowboys Stress Execution After Cardinals Collapse and Loss
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
The Cowboys’ defensive collapse against Arizona exposed a team still struggling to sustain improvement: after holding the Cardinals to three points through nearly three quarters, Dallas gave up 27 points in 16 minutes, 35 seconds and lost in overtime. Owner Jerry Jones is taking a patient view, saying the defense is trending in the right direction and doesn’t need sweeping changes. Coaches and players, meanwhile, are emphasizing execution ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Indianapolis.