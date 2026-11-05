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Packers Mailbag: Micah Parsons’ Return, Love’s MVP Case and Bears
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
Micah Parsons’ return to practice is lifting spirits in Green Bay, though his game-day workload will depend on his recovery and a plan to manage his reps. The Packers enter the second half of the season with Jordan Love playing at an MVP level and a defense that has kept opponents below 21 points since the home-opening loss to Atlanta. Meanwhile, Chicago has emerged as a legitimate NFC North favorite, setting up a tight race for the division and playoff spots.