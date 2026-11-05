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Drake Maye Calls Tom Brady a Legend Ahead of Patriots-Packers Game
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
Tom Brady will call his first Patriots game as a FOX analyst when New England hosts Green Bay, giving the franchise legend a return to the stadium where he helped build a dynasty. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye called Brady’s visit “cool” and said he hopes to appreciate what Brady left behind. The 5-3 Patriots enter the matchup on a strong run, with Maye playing sharply after a difficult start.