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CATS Changes Gold Line Service for Three Uptown Charlotte Events in November
By Michael Vyskocil,4 days ago
The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced Gold Line service changes in November to accommodate Uptown Charlotte events and related road closures. According to a WSOC-TV 9 report, CATS will modify or suspend portions of the Gold Line service during the Veterans Day Parade, Novant Marathon, and Thanksgiving Eve Parade. A City of Charlotte news release stated that CATS will not operate a bus bridge during these events due to road closures. Riders should use nearby bus routes to reach destinations along the Gold Line corridor.
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