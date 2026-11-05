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PA State Police task force announces ICAC operation results in Bradford, Potter counties
By FOX56 NEWSROOM,5 days ago
NORTHEAST & CENTRAL Pa. (WOLF) — A multi-day Internet Crimes Against Children operation in Bradford and Potter counties led to three arrests and the execution of three residential search warrants, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations’ Northeast Computer Crime Task Force. From Thursday, October...
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