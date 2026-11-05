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USDOT invests $59.6 million into Nebraska transportation projects
By Noelle Adams,5 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has announced an investment of $59.6 million into Nebraska transportation projects. USDOT has selected seven projects to receive the federal funding. The projects include a Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) truck parking project along Interstate 80 in Dawson County...
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