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9 arrested after shooting investigations uncover alleged drug operation
By Ryan Trowbridge,5 days ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigations into four shootings over the summer in Pittsfield, including one that was deadly, led authorities to uncover a suspected drug trafficking operation, according to Julia Sabourin, a spokesperson for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. On October 15, local and state law enforcement agencies executed...
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