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Women's Table Talk hosting empowerment night discussing breast cancer & Domestic Violence
By Alexis Young,5 days ago
The Oklahoma City edition is organized by the I Will Survive Foundation and is described with the tagline “Real Women. Real Conversations. The Whole Woman”. It’s designed as a twohour, inperson gathering (ages 21+) where women come together to talk about personal, social, and lifestyle issues that matter to them. The format encourages open, honest dialogue, often with a mix of personal sharing, storytelling, and light conversation to build connection and community.