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Fire crews open ceiling, douse early-morning electrical blaze found inside apartment walls
By Hayden Alexander,5 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Fire crews removed parts of an apartment ceiling after discovering flames inside the walls during an early morning call. Crews responded around 1:51 a.m. to the Aspen Place Apartments near Trail Oaks Dr NW and 122nd St after calls about smoke from inside a residential unit.
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