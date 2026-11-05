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Of Course Grimes Is In The First AI Film To Screen In US Theaters
By Tom Breihan,4 days ago
Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, various moneyed interests continue to believe that people actually want to watch AI-generated movies. In the past few years, some filmmakers have humiliated themselves by experimenting with AI, ending up with things like Steven Soderbergh's John Lennon documentary that got viciously panned at Cannes earlier this year. Now, a fully AI-generated movie is set to open in US theaters, and you will not be shocked to learn that Grimes is involved.