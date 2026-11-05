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Lex Walton Is A Facebook Marketplace Addict
By Danielle Chelosky,5 days ago
Surely you've heard of Lex Walton, whose Sub Pop debut ULTIMATE LOVE FOREVER has been taking the indie world by storm. But Walton isn't just a musician — she's also an actress and a Facebook Marketplace addict. With a collection of secondhand gear, she's already recorded 35-40 demos for her next record. We sent Stereogum Deals Correspondent Rachel Brown to accompany Walton to snag a broken fuzz-wah pedal for the DIY power-pop artist's "trash finder's pile."