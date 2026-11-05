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ILLINOIS STATE POLICE TROOP 9 RELEASES RESULTS OF OCTOBER ALCOHOL ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
By Mark Wells,5 days ago
Illinois State Police Troop 9 has released the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols conducted during October across six Southern Illinois counties. According to Troop 9 Commander Captain Bruce Waggoner, the special enforcement patrols were conducted in Clay, Effingham, Lawrence, Marion, Wayne, and White counties, focusing on detecting impaired drivers and individuals illegally transporting alcohol or drugs.
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