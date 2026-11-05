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BPD announces DUI/ Driver's license checkpoint Friday night into Saturday
By Jasmin Knox,5 days ago
Drivers in Bakersfield can expect a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, as police step up enforcement aimed at reducing impaired driving crashes. The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit will conduct the checkpoint at an undisclosed location within city limits between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Officers will be watching for signs of alcohol and drug impairment and will also check drivers for proper licensing, with motorists expected to be delayed only momentarily.
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