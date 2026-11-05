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Travel tidbits from Dulles, Phoenix and Denver Airports. Plus: the new voice of Boston Logan Airport
By Harriet Baskas,5 days ago
Holiday decorations are already popping up here and there. And for many, it’s waaaay too early. But Washington Dulles International Airport is ready. And so is Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), where there are now tables set up inviting kids to get their letters to Santa composed and sent off early.
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