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School system asks federal judge to divide $700K among families in deadly Clarksville bus crash. Here’s what we know
By Stacey Cameron,5 days ago
The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has filed an interpleader lawsuit in federal court. It asks a judge to decide how $700,000 will be divided among families of children killed and injured in the March 27 school bus crash in Carroll County. Why It Matters. The school system says Tennessee law...