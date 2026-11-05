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Man City FFP: ‘Unlikely’ punishment emerges as some at City push for final outcome ‘sooner’
4 days ago
There is now a belief by some at Man City ‘that a final outcome is required sooner rather than later’ amid the ongoing appeal process, according to reports. The Citizens found out over the most recent international break that they had been found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.