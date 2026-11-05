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‘I can’t begin to tell you the shame I feel’: Former Hinds County DA sentenced in Jackson bribery scheme
By Anthony WarrenQuentin Smith,5 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Hinds County district attorney has been sentenced in connection with the Jackson bribery scheme. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan sentenced Jody Owens to 41 months in prison, pointing to evidence describing him as the ringleader behind the scheme that implicated three other public officials and a local businessman.