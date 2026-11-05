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Manchester United man Lisandro Martínez’s January exit like as Serie A clubs circle
5 days ago
As reported by Calciomercato, Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez may be on the market as early as January. The Argentina international has been in the news recently because of his comments after the Atlético Madrid defeat, through which he called out the Man United hierarchy for a poor transfer market outing in the summer that has left the squad shirt-staffed at the back.