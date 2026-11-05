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Obituary: Beverly Cynthia Benefield Robins
By White River Now,4 days ago
Beverly Cynthia Benefield Robins, daughter of the late Ralph O. Benefield and Peggy Beardsley Benefield, was born November 4, 1951 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. She passed from this mortal world November 2, 2026 at the age of 74. Her father was a career US Army Officer. His job required that they move frequently from one army base to the next. After her dad retired and moved the family to Jonesboro. While attended college in Jonesboro, she met and eventually married Tom Robins. Shortly after being married, Tom’s work took them to Hawaii, where Bev taught school. Most of Bev’s working years were spent as a school teacher. Before retiring from the Doniphan, Missouri School District as a counselor, she had taught elementary, middle and high school. Bev was kind and fun-loving person. She saw the beauty in nature and took great pleasure in photographing wildlife and making calendars for family and friends. She had an eye for beautiful woodwork and collected turned wood bowls that she frequently gave to friends and family.