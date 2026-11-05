undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Obituary: Sushanna Jane (Purdy) Dickinson
By White River Now,4 days ago
Sushanna Jane (Purdy) Dickinson, affectionately known as Hanna, passed away peacefully at home in her bright pink bedroom on November 1st, 2026. In April of 2023, she was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic breast cancer and fought hard to stay here for the people she loved. She relocated to Little Rock a year ago to be closer to the cancer center. She had one child, Joie, who was there by her side through it all. Hanna loved her more than anything.