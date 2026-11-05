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Irvine Police looking for suspect accused of $90,000 identity theft and credit card fraud
By Art Pedroza,5 days ago
The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of carrying out a sophisticated identity theft and financial fraud scheme that allegedly resulted in losses exceeding $90,000. According to Irvine Police, the suspect was captured on bank surveillance cameras withdrawing large amounts of cash...
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