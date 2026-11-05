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Obituary: Richard Wayne Hendrix
By White River Now,4 days ago
Richard Wayne Hendrix, age 75, of Batesville, Arkansas, passed away peacefully in his home on November 2nd, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on May 5, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri. A man larger than life, standing at 6’4″, he was a gentle giant with a jolly smile. He was known for his incredible sense of humor, his handsome looks, his love for a good joke, and his willingness to make friends wherever he went. He was a strong man, a protector, a provider, and a wonderful father whose fierce loyalty to his family never wavered.