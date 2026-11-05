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Jason Sudeikis to be guest picker for 'College GameDay' at Notre Dame
By Austin Hough,5 days ago
An outside-the-box choice will be the guest picker for “College GameDay” Saturday, Nov. 7 ahead of the Miami and Notre Dame football game. Comedian Jason Sudeikis has been selected to make game picks on ESPN’s pregame show. Sudeikis rose to fame as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in the late 2000s/early 2010s before reaching international fame as the titular character of the comedy show “Ted Lasso.”