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Raiders’ Davis says investors like Brady, Durban bring array of skills to boost team
4 days ago
Raiders owner Mark Davis said bringing in a wave of investors that include Tom Brady and Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban is part of a “five- or six-year plan” aimed at bringing in different people who each have a “skillset that I feel can help the Raiders become one of the great organizations in not only sports but in the world.” Davis, on “CNBC Sport,” said when the Raiders went from Oakland to Las Vegas, they knew that the “future needed bigger infrastructure, that we were a small-market team, kind of a mom-and-pop shop, and understanding coming to Las Vegas was the entertainment capital of the world, that the opportunities were there.” Davis said the team “needed the right people to take advantage” of those opportunities. He noted Brady, who also brought in Knighthead Capital co-founder Tom Wagner, was first, followed by Durban and real estate developer Michael Meldman. Later, he added Dell Technology founder Michael Dell, Blackstone Head of Global Private Equity Strategies Joseph Baratta and TKO Group execs Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro. Davis said each has “different things that they bring to the table that I think makes us really in a good position to move into the future.” Davis said his management philosophy is the “one thing I know is what I don’t know, and I’m going to hire people that know those things and give them goals and a vision, but let them do their job, let them do what they do best and let the results speak for themselves” (”CNBC Sport," CNBC, 11/5).