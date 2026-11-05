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Exelon Files FERC Complaint To Change PJM Capacity Auction To Prompt Auction Held 2 Months Before Delivery, Rather Than 3 Years Forward
By Paul Ring,3 days ago
Forward Auction Requires Utilities To, "Predict Reality Years In Advance," Through Load Forecasts. Exelon Corporation filed a complaint at FERC seeking to change the PJM reliability pricing model auction from a 3-year forward auction to a prompt auction held two months before a given Delivery Year, starting with the 2030/2031 Delivery Year.